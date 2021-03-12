U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

