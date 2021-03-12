U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after buying an additional 96,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

