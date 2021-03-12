Ubiq Market Cap Achieves $19.24 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $49,611.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,424.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.40 or 0.03075603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00379762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.81 or 0.00930109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00388915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00331806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00246375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020571 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.