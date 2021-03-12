UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,030” Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

Get WPP alerts:

LON WPP opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 736.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.