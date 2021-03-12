Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $339.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.44.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

