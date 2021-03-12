Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Down to $347.50

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $347.50, but opened at $317.17. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $308.63, with a volume of 48,770 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.69.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.72. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
