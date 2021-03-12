Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Down to $347.50

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $347.50, but opened at $317.17. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $308.63, with a volume of 48,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.69.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.72. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.