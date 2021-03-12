UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $18.84 on Friday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

