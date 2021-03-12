Unibright (UBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $174.53 million and $4.09 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

