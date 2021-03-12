Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.64 ($32.52).

Uniper stock traded up €1.04 ($1.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €31.24 ($36.75). 382,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.76 and its 200 day moving average is €28.28.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

