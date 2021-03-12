Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.00 ($34.12) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.41 ($32.24).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €31.24 ($36.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.28. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €31.28 ($36.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

