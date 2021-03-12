Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ULH opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.