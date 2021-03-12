Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $50,475.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00061847 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001875 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

