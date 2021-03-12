Uptrennd Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $55,700.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031021 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00173946 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,722,791 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

