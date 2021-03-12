Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.91. 1,374,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,848,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

