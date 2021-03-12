US Capital Advisors Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWK. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,566,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

