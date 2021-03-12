USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $247.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00462544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00545281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077165 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

