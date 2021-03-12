V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -611.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.