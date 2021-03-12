V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.

