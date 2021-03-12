V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049393 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011250 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.00647084 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065181 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026125 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.