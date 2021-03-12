Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share.

MTN opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 267.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $323.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.75.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

