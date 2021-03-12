Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
NYSE:VALE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 26,388,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,542,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.