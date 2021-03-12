Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 26,388,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,542,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

