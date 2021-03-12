Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

