Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP Sells $429,870.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.51. 127,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,992. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,345,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.