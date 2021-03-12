VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

