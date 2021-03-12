VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 354,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

