Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Mar 12th, 2021


Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,271. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $133.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

