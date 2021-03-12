Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 42,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.