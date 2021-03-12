Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,491. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

