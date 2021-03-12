Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 3.53% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,170,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 1,272,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,054. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.