Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

