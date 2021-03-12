Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 395,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

