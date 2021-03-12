Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

VNQ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.78. 193,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,333. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

