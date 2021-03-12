Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 473.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,539,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,273. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

