Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,952. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.79.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

