Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.44% of Vector Group worth $43,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

