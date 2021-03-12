Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86.

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 840,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,171. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

