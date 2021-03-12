Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,577 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

