Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Up 8.1%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares were up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 792,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 627,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

The company has a market cap of $511.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

