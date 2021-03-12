Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,335,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.43% of Ventas worth $997,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. 130,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.