VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.93 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $561,238.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,779.24 or 1.00020196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00092169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003377 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,513,495 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

