Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

