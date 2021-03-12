Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 4,401,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

