Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 339,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

