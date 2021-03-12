Veritable L.P. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.42. 166,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

