Veritable L.P. Has $50.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,446. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

