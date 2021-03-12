Veritable L.P. Has $6.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 502,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 612.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 502,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 267,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,170. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

