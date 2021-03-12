Veritable L.P. Has $6.64 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.76. 47,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,322. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

