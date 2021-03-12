Veritable L.P. Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,613,000 after buying an additional 126,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,446. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

