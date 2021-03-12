Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. 111,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

