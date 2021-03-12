Veritable L.P. Sells 59,881 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,881 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $139,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,695. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average of $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

