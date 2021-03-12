Veritable L.P. Sells 6,155 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Chubb by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 30,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

